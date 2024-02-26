By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 10:14

Women for Equality in Calpe´s Town Hall Credit: Asoc Feminista Mujeres por la igualdad Calp, Facebook

For women of Costa Blanca who believe in feminine strength and equal rights, the Women for Equality Association in Calpe is the community to join.

The organisation is run fully by volunteers who accept donations, established in 2014, initially as an informational space for women.

Women for Equality are registered in the Registry of Associations of the Alicante Government Subdelegation and give the local women a chance to change regional politics and social standards.

The members of the organisation collaborate to hold conferences, presentations, monologues and artistic events.

Women for Equality aims to ensure a safe environment for women not only within their community but beyond, reporting activities and helping victims of gender abuse through personal aid and public dissemination.

There are regular informative talks and training, helping women to feel empowered and pro-active, and encouraging participation in the political, economic, cultural and social life.

The location is Plaza de la Constitucion, Glorieta Park in Calpe.

Becoming a member is possible through the social media pages.