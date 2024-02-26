By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 10:14
Women for Equality in Calpe´s Town Hall
Credit: Asoc Feminista Mujeres por la igualdad Calp, Facebook
For women of Costa Blanca who believe in feminine strength and equal rights, the Women for Equality Association in Calpe is the community to join.
The organisation is run fully by volunteers who accept donations, established in 2014, initially as an informational space for women.
Women for Equality are registered in the Registry of Associations of the Alicante Government Subdelegation and give the local women a chance to change regional politics and social standards.
The members of the organisation collaborate to hold conferences, presentations, monologues and artistic events.
Women for Equality aims to ensure a safe environment for women not only within their community but beyond, reporting activities and helping victims of gender abuse through personal aid and public dissemination.
There are regular informative talks and training, helping women to feel empowered and pro-active, and encouraging participation in the political, economic, cultural and social life.
The location is Plaza de la Constitucion, Glorieta Park in Calpe.
Becoming a member is possible through the social media pages.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.