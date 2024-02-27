Benidorm wins a European gastronomy award

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 12:49

El Granaino restaurant in Elche Credit: El Granaino, Facebook

On February 26, EuroToques awarded the contributors of Costa Blanca’s gastronomy for their exceptional work for the community.

EuroToques is an international association of over 3,000 professionals in gastronomy, with a mission to preserve European gastronomic heritage and innovate the EU’s food and restauration sector.

Held in the city of Benidorm, for the first time since the pandemic, EuroToques awarded Gema Amor, a businesswoman and the director of Alicante Gastronomica Solidaria, with the Social Commitment Award, recognising both her efforts for exceptional gastronomy and her contributions to the local community.

Some of the other awards granted, were the award for Gastronomic Dedication to Castilla La Mancha, chefed by Quique Perez, and the Lifetime Achievement to Edro Martinez, the manager of the El Granaino restaurant in Elche, presented by Benidorm’s Deputy Mayor, Ana Pellicer.

During the assembly, she spoke out about the importance of gastronomy in Benidorm, stating that gastronomy “pairs very well with the offer of sun and beach in which Benidorm is a leader, ” and has expressed gratitude to the City Council.

“We are committed to excellence and quality, from simplicity to refinement, in a plural destination where the offer is vast and any palate will be satisfied.”