Benidorm wins a European gastronomy award

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 12:49
El Granaino restaurant in Elche
Credit: El Granaino, Facebook
On February 26, EuroToques awarded the contributors of Costa Blanca’s gastronomy for their exceptional work for the community.
EuroToques is an international association of over 3,000 professionals in gastronomy, with a mission to preserve European gastronomic heritage and innovate the EU’s food and restauration sector.
Held in the city of Benidorm, for the first time since the pandemic, EuroToques awarded Gema Amor, a businesswoman and the director of Alicante Gastronomica Solidaria, with the Social Commitment Award, recognising both her efforts for exceptional gastronomy and her contributions to the local community.
Some of the other awards granted, were the award for Gastronomic Dedication to Castilla La Mancha, chefed by Quique Perez, and the Lifetime Achievement to Edro Martinez, the manager of the El Granaino restaurant in Elche, presented by Benidorm’s Deputy Mayor, Ana Pellicer.
During the assembly, she spoke out about the importance of gastronomy in Benidorm, stating that gastronomy “pairs very well with the offer of sun and beach in which Benidorm is a leader, ” and has expressed gratitude to the City Council.
“We are committed to excellence and quality, from simplicity to refinement, in a plural destination where the offer is vast and any palate will be satisfied.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.