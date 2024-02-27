Charity Concert

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:24
Charity organ concert
Photo: Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación
On Thursday March 14, from 7.45pm, the organ and saeta singing concert, entitled ‘Saetando lo Clásico’ (Tackling the classic), a prelude to Holy Week, will be held in the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación in Marbella
The free charity recital will be presented by the journalist Salvador de la Peña and performed by the organist Sebastián Robles (Chano) and the singers Pepe Lara and Juan Gómez.
In this programme, the organist presents four marches considered classics of Sevillian Holy Week, preceded by an unpublished piece by Luis Leandro Mariani, who was the second organist of Seville Cathedral from 1889 to 1925, and whose organ works the organist is rescuing and re-editing from the manuscripts that the composer himself bequeathed to his heirs.
Donations will go towards the upkeep of the Sol Mayor organ in the parish church. Donations can be made by telephone: 952 92 00 04 – 952 86 56 75 – 689 34 84 24 or by e-mail: amigosdelorganodelsolmayor@gamil.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.