Charity Concert

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:24

Charity organ concert Photo: Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

On Thursday March 14, from 7.45pm, the organ and saeta singing concert, entitled ‘Saetando lo Clásico’ (Tackling the classic), a prelude to Holy Week, will be held in the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación in Marbella

The free charity recital will be presented by the journalist Salvador de la Peña and performed by the organist Sebastián Robles (Chano) and the singers Pepe Lara and Juan Gómez.

In this programme, the organist presents four marches considered classics of Sevillian Holy Week, preceded by an unpublished piece by Luis Leandro Mariani, who was the second organist of Seville Cathedral from 1889 to 1925, and whose organ works the organist is rescuing and re-editing from the manuscripts that the composer himself bequeathed to his heirs.

Donations will go towards the upkeep of the Sol Mayor organ in the parish church. Donations can be made by telephone: 952 92 00 04 – 952 86 56 75 – 689 34 84 24 or by e-mail: amigosdelorganodelsolmayor@gamil.com