Costa Blanca´s first Jet Ski race

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 17:14
Club Nautical Moraira view of the sea
Credit: Club Nautical Moraira, Facebook
On March 2, starting at 10.00 am, Club Nautico Moraira welcomes the first Jet Ski race in the history of the Valencian Region.
Anchored by Club Nautico Moraira, the innovative competition is supported by Teulada-Moraira´s City Council and Generalitat Valencia.
Club Nautico Moraira is one of the most recognisable nautical sports establishments of the Costa Blanca, being founded in 1975, with 750 regular members currently registered.
The Club has played a vital role in the local sports culture, promoting modern activities including water motorcycles and an environmentally-friendly approach to water sports.
The team has 24 expert employees and is visited both by tourists and locals from all over the world.
The first Rally Jet race in Costa Blanca´s history is open for anyone eager to participate who has experience jet skiing and holds a passion for the sea and the speed.
Registration takes place on the Club Nautico Moraira website.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
