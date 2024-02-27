By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 2:53

Easter's enigmatic date: A calendar conundrum spanning centuries. Image: TopFlatShots / Shutterstock.com.

Calendar conundrum: This year, Easter falls on March 31.

Some say Easter’s date which changes a lot is not a bad thing and actually adds to its mystique.

Easter can fall anywhere from March 22 to April 25 on the regular calendar.

But in the Eastern Orthodox Church, it’s between April 4 and May 8.

Over 500 years, from 1600 to 2099, Easter is most often on March 31 or April 16. The least common dates are March 22, April 24, and March 23.

Easter’s timing depends on the Paschal Full Moon, which is the full Moon after the March equinox or the start of spring.

Easter’s date shifts due to the influence of the Jewish calendar, as the Last Supper coincided with Passover.

Although the astronomical equinox typically occurs around March 21, the Church simplifies matters by consistently observing it on March 21. This ecclesiastical equinox facilitates Easter calculations, although occasional discrepancies arise.

For instance, in 2019, despite the full Moon and equinox aligning astronomically on March 20, Easter was celebrated on April 21, following Church tradition, due to the timing of the next full Moon.