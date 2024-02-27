Edible cutlery: Eco-friendly dining in Mallorca hotels

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:06

Gloop's edible spoon. Credit: gloop_es/Instagram.com

In an era where sustainability is paramount, Mallorca’s Iberostar hotel chain has taken a significant leap forward by partnering with Gloop, pioneers in edible cutlery.

Founded by Marta Maneja and Hernan Hernandez during the 2021 pandemic, Gloop recently secured a €540,000 investment from the Menorcan group Decelera.

Their innovative collaboration introduces edible spoons, straws, and coffee stirrers to Iberostar’s 35 Spanish establishments, including the 15 in Mallorca and two in Portugal.

This initiative, born from a successful pilot in Mallorca’s hotels, represents a dual achievement. It not only enriches the culinary experience but also greatly diminishes the environmental impact of disposable utensils.

The cutlery, crafted from food industry by-products like rice flour, comes in enticing flavours such as chocolate and biscuit for the teaspoons, with strawberry, lemon, mint, chocolate and vanilla for the straws.

Designed to last up to 30 minutes without disintegrating, these items are both vegan and gluten-free, ensuring they’re accessible to all guests without dietary concerns.

Pepe Macias, corporate director of Iberostar, expressed the guests’ enthusiasm, saying, ‘customers are delighted’ with these novel products.

By replacing traditional wood and cardboard utensils, the initiative not only advances Iberostar’s commitment to sustainability but also sets a new standard for environmental responsibility in the hospitality sector.

As this partnership flourishes, it underscores Mallorca’s leadership in eco-friendly tourism practices, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

This move by Iberostar and Gloop illustrates a promising path towards a more sustainable and innovative future in the tourism industry, where every meal can contribute to environmental conservation.