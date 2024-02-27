Equality Week plans for Adra

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 17:45
So much to enjoy during Equality Week
Adra Council has announced ‘Equality Week’, a program of activities organized to commemorate International Women’s Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8.
According to Councillor for Equality, Elisa Fernández a number of events will take place between March 5 and 9.
Perhaps unexpectedly, the first event will take place with input from the Adra Active Participation Centre with workshops on gymnastics and ballroom dancing starting at 10am on March 5 at the Pago del Lugar Amphitheatre.
Following this, at around noon the ‘Ratification of the Equality Plan’ will be carried out, signing the IV Equality Plan with the associations, in the Plenary Hall of the Town Hall.
March 6 there will be a visit with a gender perspective, to the Granada municipality of Montefrío but those wishing to attend must register in advance at the Women’s Centre, located in the Plaza Building at an all in cost of €20 per person.
The main event will take place on, March 8, with the ‘Women’s Gala’, which will take start at 8.30pm at the Ciudad de Adra Auditorium and will feature a performance by Rafa Garcés and the ‘Inmaculada Marina’ Women’s Association with free admission until capacity is reached.
Finally, the week will draw to a close on Saturday, March 9, with a dinner-dance at the La Alcoholera Building from 8.30pm with the music of Los Vinilos at a cost of €30 and registration will take place at the Plaza Building.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
