By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:20

Activities for Women's Day Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall has designed a full programme, consisting of more than 20 activities, to commemorate International Women’s Day, whose main event will be the gala recognition of women ‘Fuengirola for them’, to be held on Friday March 8, from 6pm, in the Palacio de la Paz.

The Councillor for Families, Equality and Social Welfare, Cristina Bornao, said, “we are going to have padel tennis tournaments for women, self-defence workshops; we are going to start the first ‘Fuengirola for Equality’Reading Club and we will hold the ‘Fuengirola for them’ Gala on March 8, which aims to give visibility to the inspirational women we have in our municipality”.

To conclude, Bornao invited all the people of Fuengirola, “to participate in the activities of this programme, which will run from March 1 to 23. We have tried to make the programme as cross-cutting as possible so that everyone can enjoy it”.