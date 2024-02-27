By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:00

Weather station installed on the roof of the Granja de Rocamora Town Hall. Image: MeteOrihuela / Facebook.

Granja de Rocamora recently joined the MeteOrihuela network, setting up a modern weather station.

This station provides accurate weather information specific to the municipality, including historical data saved day by day.

Operating since February 16, the weather station collects various weather details like temperature, humidity, wind speed, and more.

This information is available in real time on the City Council’s website and other meteorological stations’ networks across the southeastern part of Spain.

Additionally, this data is shared on national and international weather platforms like Weather Underground and Weathercloud, benefiting various users including TV weather forecasts and the State Meteorological Agency.

The partnership between Granja de Rocamora City Council and MeteOrihuela includes providing weather advice during important events like festivals and outdoor gatherings.

Moreover, residents can request expert meteorological reports for specific incidents affecting the municipality, such as strong winds or heavy rainfall causing damage.

These reports are useful for insurance claims and municipal planning and can be requested at the town hall reception.