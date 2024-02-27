Interbus takes over Lorca and Caravaca routes

By Catherine McGeer •
Interbus: Steering Travel Safely
IN order to prioritise passenger safety, Interbus has officially taken over the reins of the Lorca and Caravaca de la Cruz routes from February 19. The Ministry of Development highlighted its commitment to traveller safety as Interbus begins operations on the Lorca-Murcia (MUR 043) and Caravaca de la Cruz-Murcia (MUR 025) routes.
To ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruptions for commuters, the Ministry assures that both schedules and routes will remain unchanged during the transition period. Notably, Interbus is proposing flexible ‘on-demand’ service for the Caravaca de la Cruz route, catering to fluctuating passenger numbers and adapting services to meet specific needs.
Fomento Minister, José Manuel Pancorbo, stated, ‘We will explore this option, similar to the approach with Ruralbús in the Northwest, tailoring services to demand.’ To consult the schedule see interbusmurcia.es.
