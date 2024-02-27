Trending:

l´Alfas del Pi: Easter Beach special

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:41

l´Alfas del Pi City Council meeting 2024 Credit: l´Alfas del Pi Council

The Alfas City Council has remodelled the Albir beach to boost the local Easter celebration.

The City Council held a meeting on February 27, chaired by the Councilor for Tourism, Beaches and the Environment, Luis Miguel Morant, who announced the renovation of the Albir beach for the Easter season.

The city´s Citizen Security, Beaches, Environment, Technical Services and the Local Police have collaborated to ensure a specialized and safe holiday service on the beach.

The Alfas City Council has improved the Raco de l´Albir beach, levelling the swimming area, installing pedestrian areas, and a beach library and re-painting urban furniture.

“The conditioning, maintenance and cleaning work continues, intensifying with the arrival of good weather so that the beach and surrounding areas are in perfect condition,” stated Luis Miguel Morant.

From March 22 to April 7, Racó de l’Albir beach will host a new edition of the Easter Crafts Fair, with a variety of stalls set up with artisan products, promoting traditional and authentic crafts of the region. 

The beach stalls will be filled with a wide spectrum of products, including jewellery, ceramics, textiles and paintings: the most special products made by the locals, especially for the spring season.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

