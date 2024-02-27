Major Mallorca bus service upgrade announced

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:47

TIB bus services Credit: Caib.es

Starting March 1, the Mallorca Transport Consortium (CTM) is rolling out extensive improvements to the TIB bus services, making travel around Mallorca easier and more efficient than ever.

Residents of Campanet and Buger will enjoy an increase from 10 to 15 daily services to Inca, including a new early service that aligns with the train to Palma, ensuring you can reach UIB before 8.00 am. This expansion also introduces a new connection to Sa Pobla, offering 6 trips in each direction on weekdays.

For those in Mancor de la Vall and Biniamar, the leap from 9 to 12 daily services to Inca, coupled with a significant boost in weekend connections, promises greater flexibility.

The service between Inca and Lluc also sees a capacity increase, moving to a 51-seat bus for all trips. Meanwhile, Muro and the new Selva line will benefit from additional services, enhancing the public transport network in the region.

The bay of Alcudia sees the introduction of a suburban service with a 30-minute frequency, thanks to three articulated buses. This not only improves local connectivity but also enhances the route to Inca and Palma by freeing up seats on existing services.

Ponent’s bus lines are also getting a boost, with new and increased connections to Palma from Andratx, Peguera, Santa Ponça, and more. These enhancements aim to support the region’s residents and the tourist influx, ensuring efficient travel across Mallorca’s key destinations.

With these upgrades, the CTM is committed to advancing Mallorca’s public transport, making it more accessible and convenient for everyone. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, these improvements promise a smoother, more connected travel experience across the island.