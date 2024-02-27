Michelin sandwich: CaféLab wins big at Madrid Fusión

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 17:24
The perfect bite
Image: Cafelab
IN the latest Madrid Fusión event, one of the most significant events in Spain’s culinary scene, the XI Bocadillo Contest (Sandwich Contest) took centre stage, awarding a Murcia-based establishment with the third prize.
CaféLab, a specialty café in Murcia and Cartagena, clinched the honour with their creation, the ‘Bocadillo de Autor by Magoga,’ crafted by María Gómez, the Michelin-starred chef of Magoga restaurant in Cartagena. The sandwich boasts a Pretzel bread base, featuring smoked coffee butter – a unique ingredient symbolising the collaboration between CaféLab and Magoga. The addition of regionally distinctive tomato, toasted Marcona almonds for crunch, and basil for freshness, contrasting the salty anchovy flavour, makes this sandwich a culinary delight.
Available at any of their three cafés in Cartagena and Murcia, the ‘Bocadillo de Autor by Magoga’ (Signature Sandwich by Magoga) is a testament to the rich gastronomy of the region.
