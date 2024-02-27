Murcia’s January tourism and job spike

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 15:02

Murcia's Tourism Boom Image: Shutterstock/ Viktoriia Hnatiuk

IN January, the Murcia Region achieved a historic high in tourism sector employment with a 3.7 per cent increase compared to January 2023.

Murcia Tourism Sector Achieves Historic High in January 2024

Data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration reveals that the variety of activities within Murcia’s tourism sector helped reach these record-breaking numbers. This figure represents the highest ever recorded for the month in the region adding 2,179 more workers. Impressively, this surpasses the 2.6 per cent growth in overall regional economic affiliation.

Specifically, the hospitality and travel agency sectors in Murcia totalled 43,494 Social Security members at the end of January, a record high for the month. This reflects a 3.8 per cent increase compared to January 2023.

2024 Starts Strong: 2,179 More Workers in Murcia

With 34 consecutive months of positive year-on-year growth, the tourism employment sector in Murcia is on a sustained upward trajectory. Of the affiliates in hospitality and travel agencies, 34,482 were employees, constituting 79.3 per cent of the workforce in these activities, a 4.9 per cent annual increase. The remaining 20.7 per cent represented the self-employed.

For more Costa Calida news click here