Nature and Science of Ontinyent

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:00

Ontinyent town, Spain Credit: David Martinez Marti, Flickr

Populated by under 40 thousand inhabitants, the town of Ontinyent is located on the banks of the Clariano River and preserves its rich history of human and natural progress.

The town´s impressive Museum of Natural Sciences, located near the Convent of the Franciscan Fathers, allows visitors to encounter a unique collection of historical artefacts, including pre-Columbian art, remains of Egyptian pharaohs and valuable ancient manuscripts.

The Museum has been established by the closely-knit community of Ontinyent, who are proud of their town´s contribution to world history.

Through the Museum, a botanical garden can be accessed, with one-of-the-kind, captivating African and American fauna. It has been described by visitors, as a “nature´s oasis”, a location in which time seems not to exist and science development and the natural world remain in balance.

The entry is free of charge and is open from Monday to Friday, attended by request on Ontinyent Council´s website.