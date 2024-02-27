Operation Murus: Guardia Civil cracks down on planning violations

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:10
Operation Murus Exposes Web of Urban Planning Offenses
Image: Guardia Civil
IN an extensive crackdown on urban planning violations, the Guardia Civil’s Operation Murus has targeted nearly 50 individuals, including developers and builders, across the Málaga Province. Last year, the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) carried out 179 inspections, unearthing 192 administrative violations such as the absence of urban development permits and deviations from approved plans.
The investigations spotlighted a range of offenses, from the illicit construction of homes in rustic areas to the unauthorised installation of prefabricated houses for residential use. Additionally, the discovery of pools disguised as irrigation reservoirs, unauthorised recreational barbecues, and the conversion of agricultural sheds into homes marked the extent of the transgressions.
Notable towns, including Canillas de Aceituno, Rincon de la Victoria, and Competa, saw the alleged commission of 30 urban planning offenses. The legal actions resulting from these investigations have been forwarded to the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office in Málaga. Operation Murus, overseen by the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, aims to combat violations against territorial planning, safeguarding the environment, and historical-artistic heritage, and promoting sustainable urban development in Málaga.
The collaborative effort involved the Inspection Services of the Andalucian Regional Government and the Technical Services of implicated towns, certifying the illegality of constructions. This comprehensive operation underscores a commitment to preserving the region’s landscape and ensuring responsible urban development.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.