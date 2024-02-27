Operation Murus: Guardia Civil cracks down on planning violations

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:10

Operation Murus Exposes Web of Urban Planning Offenses Image: Guardia Civil

IN an extensive crackdown on urban planning violations, the Guardia Civil’s Operation Murus has targeted nearly 50 individuals, including developers and builders, across the Málaga Province. Last year, the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) carried out 179 inspections, unearthing 192 administrative violations such as the absence of urban development permits and deviations from approved plans.

Málaga Province Crackdown

The investigations spotlighted a range of offenses, from the illicit construction of homes in rustic areas to the unauthorised installation of prefabricated houses for residential use. Additionally, the discovery of pools disguised as irrigation reservoirs, unauthorised recreational barbecues, and the conversion of agricultural sheds into homes marked the extent of the transgressions.

Illegal Constructions Spotlight: Guardia Civil’s Málaga Sweep

Notable towns, including Canillas de Aceituno, Rincon de la Victoria, and Competa, saw the alleged commission of 30 urban planning offenses. The legal actions resulting from these investigations have been forwarded to the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office in Málaga. Operation Murus, overseen by the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, aims to combat violations against territorial planning, safeguarding the environment, and historical-artistic heritage, and promoting sustainable urban development in Málaga.

Environmental Prosecutor’s Office Takes Action in Operation Murus

The collaborative effort involved the Inspection Services of the Andalucian Regional Government and the Technical Services of implicated towns, certifying the illegality of constructions. This comprehensive operation underscores a commitment to preserving the region’s landscape and ensuring responsible urban development.

