By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 16:59

Pinoso's Tennis Champ, Victoria Vrublitskyy. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso

Tennis champ

This year, 24 players from the Pinoso Tennis Club are taking part in the Deportes Amorós Junior Tour.

The Pinoso club is hosting the 2nd Phase of the cadet and Under 20 categories, which are part of a larger circuit involving around 300 players across all categories.

In exciting news, player Victoria Vrublitskyy achieved a remarkable victory, defeating the number 3 seed in the draw with a double 7/6 score in the 1/4 final match of the Champions Bowl at the Saldar Sports Club in Valencia.

On February 24, a gathering of the top players from the province of Alicante took place at Pinoso’s Ilicitano Tennis Club facilities.

Victoria’s outstanding performance has earned her recognition as one of the top three players in her age group in the province – a well-deserved accomplishment!

Culinary delight

“Mortal, the best rice in the province of Alicante and in Spain is in Pinoso,” exclaimed one diner who travelled from Alicante to Pinoso on Saturday, February 24, to join the fifth day of the Mostra de Cuina del Pinós.

All four restaurants were fully booked, bustling with patrons eager to indulge in exquisite gastronomy.

As the weekend approached, more locals from Pinoso joined the diners, especially in larger groups, often using the occasion to kick off celebrations for the upcoming patron saint festivities, now known as the Mig Any Fester.

The festive atmosphere wasn’t limited to locals; visitors from towns across the country also joined in, drawn by the opportunity to savour Pinoso’s renowned rice with rabbit and snails.

Some even travelled from neighbouring towns in the province of Alicante, such as Torrevieja and Castalla.

The Mostra continued its culinary celebration on Sunday, February 24, offering a tasting menu showcasing the best dishes from the preceding days.

The festivities will carry on from Friday, March 1, to Sunday, March 3.