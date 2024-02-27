Record number of transplants from one donor

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 15:15
Doctors spent 24 hours in surgery
Credit: Torrecárdenas University Hospital
Spain is one of the leaders in organ transplants in Europe and the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almeria has a great deal of experience in this type of surgery.
Unusually, it was recently involved in the delicate process of arranging a record six transplants from a single donor which involved the cooperation of specialists from different autonomous communities.
The hospital transplant coordinator Francisco Guerrero, said “thanks to the generosity of the family, this multiple donation has made it possible to perform six transplants, which means a record of transplants performed from a single donor.”
The actual procedures took an incredible 24 hours to complete but all were successful and to the benefit of patients in desperate need.
According to the hospital, when transplant coordinators interview a family in the process of grieving to offer them the option of donating organs, they are provided with all the necessary information to make them see that incorporating donation at the end of life is a good and supportive decision and a lasting memorial to the deceased.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.