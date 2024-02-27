Record number of transplants from one donor

By John Smith • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 15:15

Doctors spent 24 hours in surgery Credit: Torrecárdenas University Hospital

Spain is one of the leaders in organ transplants in Europe and the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almeria has a great deal of experience in this type of surgery.

Record six transplants

Unusually, it was recently involved in the delicate process of arranging a record six transplants from a single donor which involved the cooperation of specialists from different autonomous communities.

The hospital transplant coordinator Francisco Guerrero, said “thanks to the generosity of the family, this multiple donation has made it possible to perform six transplants, which means a record of transplants performed from a single donor.”

The actual procedures took an incredible 24 hours to complete but all were successful and to the benefit of patients in desperate need.

Hospital helps grieving relatives

According to the hospital, when transplant coordinators interview a family in the process of grieving to offer them the option of donating organs, they are provided with all the necessary information to make them see that incorporating donation at the end of life is a good and supportive decision and a lasting memorial to the deceased.