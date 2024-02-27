By Anna Ellis •
Roaming enthusiasts unite: ACE camping group offers camaraderie and adventure in Spain. Image: Voyagerix / Shutterstock.com
If you have a Motorhome, Caravan or Tent and enjoy meeting new friends you may be interested in joining the ACE group.
Dotted about Spain, the group is made up of mostly British expatriates but all nationalities are welcomed with open arms.
The best part is that there are no joining or membership fees whatsoever and to join all you have to do is attend a rally, which they try to hold on a monthly basis.
After being with the group for a year it is requested that you volunteer to host a rally, which can be done jointly with other members.
For those interested in learning more about ACE and its activities, Pauline can be reached via email at acerallies@gmail.com or on mobile/WhatsApp at (+34) 617114933.
It’s a fantastic opportunity to make new friends, explore Spain, and enjoy the company of fellow enthusiasts.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
