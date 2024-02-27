Simón Padilla, legendary Marbella chef has died

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Feb 2024
Simón Padilla
Photo: Facebook / Marbella Club
The legendary chef Simón Padilla has passed away after a career of more than 60 years dedicated to haute cuisine in Marbella, working in the kitchens of Marbella Club and Puente Romano, preparing dishes for celbreties like Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner, Brigitte Bardot and Sean Connery.
Padilla started his career in 1962 at the Hotel Atlántico in Cádiz and later at the Ritz in Barcelona, cooking in Barcelona for the painter Salvador Dalí and his wife Gala. A promoter of Andalucian cuisine, he was also a strong advocate of hotel and catering training, a branch in which he participated as a teacher at the Bellamar Hotel-School in Marbella.
On the Costa del Sol, the chef had been cooking for the stars since the 1970s, starting at the Hilton hotel in Marbella, which later became the Don Carlos. In 1979 he was one of those in charge of opening the Puente Romano hotel. In 2012 he retired, but, in May 2021, he returned to take charge of the Marbella Club kitchens as director on active retirement.
Simón Padilla’s death comes just a week after the death of Princess Ira de Furstenberg at the age of 83, who was married to Alfonso de Hohenlohe, the driving force behind Marbella as a tourist destination through the emblematic Marbella Club Hotel.
