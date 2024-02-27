By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:17

Bath Spa Photo: Wikimedia CC

Benahavis Arts Society has organised a talk on Britain’s spa towns that will take place on Tuesday March 19 at 7pm at Hugos investment in Marbella. Members are free, other societies for the the art society is €12 and visitors are €15.

The lecture is given by Jane Tapley who is Special Events Organiser at the Theatre Royal Bath. She interviews visiting actors, writers, directors and lectures regularly to theatre going societies and history and fine arts groups. In addition she is a consultant to various TV productions of Jane Austen adaptations on food in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The origins of Britain’s Spas go back to pre-Roman times when they developed from mineral springs or holy wells associated with local myths. During the 16th century the Tudors started taking the waters as standard medical practice. Then in the 18th century the Spa towns were transformed into fashionable watering places for Georgian society.