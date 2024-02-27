By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:17
Bath Spa
Photo: Wikimedia CC
Benahavis Arts Society has organised a talk on Britain’s spa towns that will take place on Tuesday March 19 at 7pm at Hugos investment in Marbella. Members are free, other societies for the the art society is €12 and visitors are €15.
The lecture is given by Jane Tapley who is Special Events Organiser at the Theatre Royal Bath. She interviews visiting actors, writers, directors and lectures regularly to theatre going societies and history and fine arts groups. In addition she is a consultant to various TV productions of Jane Austen adaptations on food in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The origins of Britain’s Spas go back to pre-Roman times when they developed from mineral springs or holy wells associated with local myths. During the 16th century the Tudors started taking the waters as standard medical practice. Then in the 18th century the Spa towns were transformed into fashionable watering places for Georgian society.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.