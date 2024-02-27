By Catherine McGeer •
THE Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, alongside Juan Antonio Pérez from the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of Torre del Mar (ACET) and Juan Carlos Peláez from Cervezas Victoria, revealed the details of the Torre del Mar Tapas Route. The event kicks off on February 29 and concludes on March 17.
Pérez Atencia emphasised the significance of the tapas route as a showcase for the local gastronomy, expressing optimism for its success in promoting the town’s culinary scene. He spoke about Torre del Mar’s rich culinary variety that blends quality seafood and local produce.
Juan Antonio Pérez, ACET’s Commerce Representative, outlined how the event will work. Ten thousand ‘passports’ will be distributed, and participants are encouraged to collect a minimum of twelve stamps in their ‘passport’ from the twenty-four participating establishments. These stamps qualify them to vote for their favourite tapa and enter a draw for prizes, including twenty-four tasting menus and €600 in cash. The cost for a drink with a tapa will be €3.50, offering options like beer, house wine, or soft drinks. For more information about participating establishments see the town hall website.
