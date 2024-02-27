By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:00

Transilicitana 100K: Ultramarathon runners brave windy challenges. Image: Transilicitana / Facebook.

Ultramarathon runners are known for their incredible resilience, always pushing their limits and overcoming tough challenges.

In the thirteenth Transilicitana race, a famous 100-kilometre event in Elche, Spain, the runners faced a tough opponent: the wind.

Despite concerns about the weather, Mayor Pablo Ruz started the race at 8:00.AM on February 25.

A remarkable 1,424 runners took on the challenge.

The runners came from different parts of Spain and other countries like Germany, Great Britain, and Andorra.

They tackled a tough course that passed by many famous landmarks, including Pantano Lake, Raco de la Morera, Font de Llop golf course, and SaladasJuvalcoy area.

The route continued through Torrellano and El Altet, offering stunning views of the beaches along the way.

Passing through ValverdeMaitino and Pantano again, and navigating through Monte CastroLlano de San JoséPeña Las Águilas and the Carrús industrial estate, the runners finally reached the Vinalopó river.

The race ended at Paseo de Jaca where cheers filled the air.