Urgent food recall issued

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 19:06

Food safety recall. Credit: AESAN/X

A recent food safety alert has prompted urgent action from consumers across Spain.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), has issued a recall for several popular brands of chocolate cookies which could contain metal fragments. The products are distributed from well-known supermarkets within Spain.

This alert was triggered by information received via the European Food Alert Network (RASFF), following a notification from the health authorities in the Netherlands.

Where to find the affected cookies

The cookies in question are sold at Aldi and Lidl, two prominent supermarkets. The products include Cookies Aux Trois Chocolats by the Arizona brand, McEnnedy’s Grandino triple chocolate, and Sondey’s Nougatelli cookies. The distributing companies have already removed these items from their shelves.

The recall targets several regions including Andalucia, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, the Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community, Galicia, the Basque Country, and the Region of Murcia. There is also a possibility that these products have reached other areas.

Details on the recalled products

ALDI

Product name: Cookies Aux Trois Chocolats

Brand Name: Arizona

Product appearance: plastic packaging

Lot number: 2334710

Best before date: 09/11/2024

LIDL

Product name: Nougatelli.

Brand Name: McEnnedy.

Product appearance: plastic packaging.

EAN code: 2059315

Best before date: 12/10/2024

Brand Name: McEnnedy. Product appearance: plastic packaging. EAN code: 2059315 Best before date: 12/10/2024 Product name: Grandino triple chocolate.

Brand Name: Sondey.

Product appearance: plastic packaging.

EAN code: 20706999

Best before date: 12/12/2024

Guidance for consumers

If you’ve bought any of these cookies, check if they match the recalled batch. Should they be from the affected lots, do not consume them. Return them to the store as per the distributor’s guidance. Moreover, if you’ve consumed these products and experience unusual symptoms, it’s advised to seek medical attention promptly.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has issued a warning to be vigilant for symptoms such as abdominal, chest, or throat pain, alongside fever and vomiting.