Wildlife Win: Murcia unveils phase two of Iberian Lynx reintroduction

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:00
Into the wild.
Image: carm.es
IN a promising move for wildlife conservation, the regional government has initiated the second phase of the Iberian lynx reintroduction in the Murcia region. President Fernando López Miras actively participated in releasing three new lynx into the wild, marking a significant step towards establishing a stable population.
The release included a female named Umbría (8.7 kg) introduced to an acclimatisation enclosure, and two males, Urko (10 kg) and Uhar (7 kg), set free in the open spaces of the Lorca Highlands.
Addressing the public, López Miras called for awareness, stating that the Life Lynx Connect initiative would only succeed if society collectively respects the lynx habitat. The Lorca Highlands, chosen after expert evaluation, aim to become a settlement area with at least five reproducing females.
The Life Lynx Connect project, jointly funded by the European Union and the regional government, was initially launched in Andalucia, with Murcia being the second region to participate. The initiative, born out of concerns for the Iberian lynx’s declining population due to land use changes and a decrease in their main food source, the rabbit, has seen success. The latest census reports a notable increase, with 1,668 wild lynx specimens compared to a mere 94 in 2002.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.