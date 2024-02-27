Wildlife Win: Murcia unveils phase two of Iberian Lynx reintroduction

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 14:00

Into the wild. Image: carm.es

IN a promising move for wildlife conservation, the regional government has initiated the second phase of the Iberian lynx reintroduction in the Murcia region. President Fernando López Miras actively participated in releasing three new lynx into the wild, marking a significant step towards establishing a stable population.

Life Lynx Connect in Action

The release included a female named Umbría (8.7 kg) introduced to an acclimatisation enclosure, and two males, Urko (10 kg) and Uhar (7 kg), set free in the open spaces of the Lorca Highlands.

Addressing the public, López Miras called for awareness, stating that the Life Lynx Connect initiative would only succeed if society collectively respects the lynx habitat. The Lorca Highlands, chosen after expert evaluation, aim to become a settlement area with at least five reproducing females.

Population Rebound: Lynx Census Soars

The Life Lynx Connect project, jointly funded by the European Union and the regional government, was initially launched in Andalucia, with Murcia being the second region to participate. The initiative, born out of concerns for the Iberian lynx’s declining population due to land use changes and a decrease in their main food source, the rabbit, has seen success. The latest census reports a notable increase, with 1,668 wild lynx specimens compared to a mere 94 in 2002.

