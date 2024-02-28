Algarrobo takes action: Nightly water cuts announced

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 18:21

IN response to the drought affecting the region, the town of Algarrobo implements water cuts during the night. They began on February 26 and the interruption will occur between midnight and 7 a.m., aiming to conserve water amidst critically low reserves. The local government also plans to upgrade sewage pipelines, identify potential illegal connections, and establish two emergency wells.

The scarcity of water prompted the decision, with current reserves significantly depleted. The Drought Management Committee for the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins imposed a water allocation limit of 160 litres per person per day in early February for the entire province of Málaga. Consequently, Algarrobo’s council finds it necessary to enforce nightly water cuts across the town to preserve existing reserves.

Mayor Natacha Rivas, addressing the water crisis in a video statement, emphasised the urgency of the situation. Despite prior initiatives, the town faces the reality of being unable to sustain continuous water supply. The nightly cuts aim to ensure water availability during the remaining hours of the day.

