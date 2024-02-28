Almeria exports lively in 2023

By John Smith • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 7:48

Greenhouses in Almeria Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel

2023 was a good year for Almeria and its exports reached the second highest value since figures were first collected in 1995.

Lower however than 2022

It could be argued that the 2023 figure of €5.664 billion is actually a little disappointing because it should have increased due to inflation but in fact is 1.7 per cent lower than the €5.764 billion earned in the previous year.

What also needs to be taken into account however is the fact that there was a very positive trade surplus of €1.042 billion which compared very well with other provinces.

Perhaps to be expected, by far and away the most successful product was vegetables which accounts for 60 per cent of the Almerian exports and is growing although, the fruit sector whilst adding a useful €457 million was actually significantly down when compared to 2022.

Top three importers

The top three countries to import Almerian produce and products were Germany accounting for 26 per cent of all exports, France at 10.5 per cent and despite the supposed difficulties caused by Brexit, the UK just 1 per cent behind France.

According to the farmers, their income and presumably share of exports would be much greater were it not for the drought and restrictive regulations imposed by the European Union.