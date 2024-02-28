Almeria exports lively in 2023

By John Smith •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 7:48
Greenhouses in Almeria
Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel
2023 was a good year for Almeria and its exports reached the second highest value since figures were first collected in 1995.
It could be argued that the 2023 figure of €5.664 billion is actually a little disappointing because it should have increased due to inflation but in fact is 1.7 per cent lower than the €5.764 billion earned in the previous year.
What also needs to be taken into account however is the fact that there was a very positive trade surplus of €1.042 billion which compared very well with other provinces.
Perhaps to be expected, by far and away the most successful product was vegetables which accounts for 60 per cent of the Almerian exports and is growing although, the fruit sector whilst adding a useful €457 million was actually significantly down when compared to 2022.
The top three countries to import Almerian produce and products were Germany accounting for 26 per cent of all exports, France at 10.5 per cent and despite the supposed difficulties caused by Brexit, the UK just 1 per cent behind France.
According to the farmers, their income and presumably share of exports would be much greater were it not for the drought and restrictive regulations imposed by the European Union.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
