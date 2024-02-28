By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 10:00

Artichokes take centre stage: Alicante hosts National Congress. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante is set to play a significant role in the upcoming IX National Artichoke Congress, which will be held on March 2 and 3 in Almoradi.

Lidia López, the Councillor for Commerce, emphasised Almoradí’s decision to host this year’s Congress in Alicante, particularly at the Central Market, which serves as the birthplace of the province’s garden.

The mayor of Almoradí invited everyone to attend the Congress and indulge in the show-cooking, noting the significant presence of attendees from Alicante in previous years and expressing gratitude to the city for its support.

Highlighting the increasing integration of artichokes in local restaurants’ menus, López praised the exceptional quality of this locally-grown product from the Vega Baja region, confirming its significance in Alicante’s gastronomic scene.

Additionally, Alicante will be recognised at the Congress for its gastronomic excellence, with the Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity NGO receiving the special “Artichoke Jeweller” award on March 3.

The NGO will also cook a bowl of giant rice with artichoke during the event, with proceeds benefiting their charitable endeavours.