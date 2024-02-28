By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 12:00

Aspe's cultural symphony: Wagner Theatre's vibrant encore. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

The Wagner Theatre remains a beloved cultural hub in Aspe, drawing enthusiastic crowds to its diverse array of shows.

In 2023, comedy performances by Comandante Lara and Luis Piedrahita, along with the children’s musical “The Lion King,” consistently sold out, filling every seat in the house.

Additionally, the José Terol Romero exhibition hall, situated in the theatre’s lobby, hosted 28 events with over 1,100 participants.

Named after the theatre’s founder, José Terol, this space is designed for talks, presentations, conferences, art exhibitions, and small-scale activities.

Culture is deeply ingrained in Aspe’s identity.

The opening of the La Coca cultural centre in 2022, featuring an exhibition hall, auditorium, library, and youth centre, further enriched the city’s cultural landscape.

This centre collaborates with various local organisations and departments of the City Council to offer a diverse range of cultural activities without diminishing the audience turnout at the Wagner Theatre.

February marked the celebration of the 100th Encounters at the Wagner. Since 2013, over 6,000 attendees have enjoyed a wide range of humanistic and scientific conferences.