Behind the scenes: Misty Mountains drama group

Published: 28 Feb 2024
Misty Mountains, an amateur drama group based in Camposol, is on the lookout for a few more theatre enthusiasts to join their ranks for an exciting and comical spring production scheduled for late April. Rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 2.30 pm to 5 pm at the Camposol Golf Club.
We got a peek behind the curtain to find out more about this theatre group. ‘We are a mixed bag of expat experience with members from the UK, Sweden, Canada, France, and Spain,’ said Adrian Ditum, one of the founders of Misty Mountain. ‘One of our number was a professional in musicals on stage in Sweden a few years ago, then we have complete novices and some that did AmDram, again, a while ago until recently.’
Adrian went on to give us some details on what they have coming up ‘We are working on an evening of comedy sketches perhaps with some songs on Camposol, Puerto de Mazarrón, and surrounding areas at the end of April beginning of May. First confirmed date 26th April at Alley Palais on Camposol.’
Looking ahead, Misty Mountains plans to dive into Murder Mysteries and other entertaining projects. Additionally, discussions are underway for a collaboration with Cloud Nine Drama for future productions, including their annual Pantomime! For inquiries or to express interest, drop them a message at mistymountainsdrama@gmail.com and join in the fun of 2024!
