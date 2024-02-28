British boost for Murcia’s Tourism

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 17:04
: Brits Flock In, Valencia Charmed
Image: Shutterstock/ margouillat photo
IN the first two months of this year, Murcia is making a tourism comeback, witnessing a 1.2 per cent rise in British visitors, nearly surpassing French travellers.
Advertising campaigns and improved communication networks around Murcia are yielding positive results as visitor numbers increase in the initial two months of the year compared to the same period last year. Comparing the periods of December 2022 to February 2023 and the same months in 2023 and 2024, Murcia experienced an overall increase in visitors, both regionally and internationally.
The UK, holding the second position in tourism, nearly matches French visitor numbers. British tourism rose by 1.2 per cent, welcoming 626 visitors compared to the previous year’s 492. Murcia’s identity as a city of getaways is reinforced, as domestic visitors increased from 2,721 to 3,353, with significant growth from the Valencia region. The list of international visitors remains consistent, with the Netherlands and Belgium in third and fourth place, showing slight increases.
Jesús Pacheco, the councillor of Tourism, Commerce, and Consumption, emphasises Murcia’s positioning as a go-to destination. At the regional level, Cartagena and Yecla remain primary sources of visitors, while Alcantarilla surpasses Águilas for the third position. The city’s parking area for campervans, open since October 2017, has become a key indicator of tourist movement, accommodating travellers from various European countries during the fall-winter season.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
