By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 13:12

Charging Ahead: Spanish homes face hurdles in embracing electric vehicles. Image: Owlie Productions / Shutterstock.com.

The challenge of adopting electric vehicles faces a significant hurdle in Spain due to the inability of many households to install electric chargers on their property.

According to a study by idealista, a real estate marketplace in southern Europe, more than half of Spanish homes (55 per cent) lack private parking spaces where they could install these charging systems, making it difficult for them to embrace electric mobility for their daily transportation needs.

However, the availability of charging points at homes varies across different provinces.

For instance, Malaga leads with 64 per cent of homes having parking spaces suitable for installing charging points.

Other provinces with a high likelihood of having such facilities include Pontevedra, Guadalajara, Valladolid, and Lugo, each with over 50 per cent of homes having parking spaces.

On the contrary, provinces like Guipúzcoa, Barcelona, and Vizcaya have significantly fewer homes with parking spaces suitable for installing chargers, ranging from 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

In capital cities, the differences are even more pronounced, with cities like Lugo, Pontevedra, and Murcia having higher percentages of homes with garages, while cities like Cádiz and Barcelona have notably lower percentages.

These findings highlight the uneven distribution of infrastructure that supports electric vehicle adoption across Spain, indicating the need for targeted efforts to improve accessibility to charging facilities, especially in areas with lower availability.