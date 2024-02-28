City Council aids Finestrat with €22 million

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 19:10

Finestrat City Council Meeting 2024 Credit: Finestrat Council

The Finestrat City Council approved €22 million municipal budget for “social and entrepreneurial” development in 2024.

The Mayor, Juanfran Perez Llorca, approved to rise of the municipal budget with a 3 million increase from last year, committing to the educational system, sports facilities and family aid.

“We continue to support people in situations of greater vulnerability and, at the same time, we continue to undertake significant investments, especially in education,” stated the Mayor, announcing the development of a new institute and the town´s second-day care centre.

The Mayor also emphasised the future bonuses on taxes and fees including the IBI (Council tax), garbage, capital gains, and circulation tax, aiding the lives of Finestrat´s residents.

Innovative works include a newly developed elevated at Finestrat´s historic centre, Placa de la Unio Europeana, and the modernising of the residential areas.

An environmentally friendly green area is also to be developed across the town.

Regarding sports, the City Council announced its efforts to advance and expand the sports facilities of the La Foixa complex in the following year.

Llorca expressed his dedication to supporting the local community. “If we have to modify the budget to meet the needs of citizens, we will do it again because it is the most important to provide quality services to all of our residents.”