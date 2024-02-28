Comedy and Urban Design for Women´s Day

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 19:46

The International Women´s Day Finestrat Credit: Finestrat Council

The International Women´s Day will be celebrated in Finestrat with a festive street design remodelling and a one-woman comedy show.

On March 8, a regional meeting will be held, marking the “Week of Finestrat Women 2024” occasion, which includes the inauguration of the traditional sky lanterns in the town´s centre and a day filled with appreciation for the local women.

The Department of Equality has developed this programme, offering various workshops in Los Coles and inviting the comedian, Carol Tomas for a performance of a witty monologue, “Per L´Humor de 10″.”

The Councilor, Nati Algado, stated that the festive week aims to show the “value of everything we have achieved to date in terms of equality and to vindicate everything that we still have to overcome.”

On March 2, a workshop will be held to commemorate a hundred women who had lost their lives in the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire in NY. The workshop will involve manual work with fabrics. “It is one of the tragedies that are remembered every March 8 due to the terrible working conditions of those workers,” remarked the authorities.

To close the festive week, the House of Culture will host Carol Tomás’ monologue “Per l’humor de 10” on March 10 with a free admission.

All registration for attendance can be done through the Council´s website or the headquarters.