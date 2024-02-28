Easter at Kempinski

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 11:29

Sunday brunch at Kempinski Photo: Kempinski Hotel

With Easter just around the corner, Kempinski Hotel Bahía in Estepona is celebrating in style. Easter Sunday, March 31 will mark the launch of the first of their monthly Sunday Brunches, featuring all the family’s favourites, live music, kids’ entertainment and free-flowing cava for the adults.

The brunch will be served from midday until 3.30pm and will offer a variety of dishes including lamb, beef Wellington, fillet of beef, roast chicken, pork fillets, hot casseroles, cheese stations, an eggs as you like station and bagels filled with smoked salmon or chicken, along with plenty of vegetarian options. Finally, a wonderful selection of desserts will be showcased amongst the Easter decorations.

While the adults enjoy an extended lunch and the free-flowing cava, the little ones will be entertained by the Bee Kids Club Animation team who will arrange a wide variety of games and activities for all the children to enjoy. (Children under four years of age must be accompanied by an adult). There will also be live music from 1pm to 3pm to ensure a joyful spring atmosphere.

For those who prefer an à la carte menu, Spiler Beach Club will also be open to welcome guests. On the specials board, there will be a number of Easter dishes available, including lamb or roast beef, as well as fish and vegetarian options. So sit back and watch the waves roll in, and the walkers on the coastal path stroll by.