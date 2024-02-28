Easter at Kempinski

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 11:29
Sunday brunch at Kempinski
Photo: Kempinski Hotel
With Easter just around the corner, Kempinski Hotel Bahía in Estepona is celebrating in style. Easter Sunday, March 31 will mark the launch of the first of their monthly Sunday Brunches, featuring all the family’s favourites, live music, kids’ entertainment and free-flowing cava for the adults.
The brunch will be served from midday until 3.30pm and will offer a variety of dishes including lamb, beef Wellington, fillet of beef, roast chicken, pork fillets, hot casseroles, cheese stations, an eggs as you like station and bagels filled with smoked salmon or chicken, along with plenty of vegetarian options. Finally, a wonderful selection of desserts will be showcased amongst the Easter decorations.
While the adults enjoy an extended lunch and the free-flowing cava, the little ones will be entertained by the Bee Kids Club Animation team who will arrange a wide variety of games and activities for all the children to enjoy. (Children under four years of age must be accompanied by an adult). There will also be live music from 1pm to 3pm to ensure a joyful spring atmosphere.
For those who prefer an à la carte menu, Spiler Beach Club will also be open to welcome guests. On the specials board, there will be a number of Easter dishes available, including lamb or roast beef, as well as fish and vegetarian options. So sit back and watch the waves roll in, and the walkers on the coastal path stroll by.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.