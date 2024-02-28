By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 12:00

Elche's ticket to ride: App revolutionises urban transport. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Claudio Guilabert, Elche’s Mobility Councillor, has unveiled the latest innovation in urban transport with the introduction of the ‘Movilidad Elche’ mobile application.

The app offers a range of new features designed to simplify city bus usage for Elche residents.

Users can now access updated maps and menus directly from their mobile devices.

The app enables purchasing tickets or bus passes using QR codes, checking available balances, and reviewing past trips.

Additionally, users can track real-time arrival times, detours, and vehicle occupancy for all buses in service.

The app’s maps section allows users to locate bus stops by distance or name, save favourites, and apply filters.

The Lines menu provides route information and arrival times.

Furthermore, the Notices feature alerts users to cancelled stops in real-time.

Since its launch at the beginning of the year, the ‘Movilidad Elche’ app has garnered significant user engagement.

Over 1,500 users have registered, 350 vouchers have been purchased, and approximately 2,000 users have utilised the app to board city buses in January alone.

The ‘Movilidad Elche‘ application is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store, accessible to users with smartphones.