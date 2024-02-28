By Anna Ellis •
Flu fighters: Elche hospitals champion expanded vaccination campaign. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Both Elche General Hospital and Vinalopó Hospital are actively promoting their flu vaccination campaigns.
The campaigns are in full swing to safeguard the health of vulnerable individuals from the potential complications of the flu.
This year, the vaccination campaign has broadened its focus to include children aged 6 to 59 months without underlying health conditions for the first time.
Priority has also been given to residents of elderly care facilities, individuals over 80 years old, healthcare and social care workers, people aged 60 to 79, and other high-risk groups.
Rafael Carrasco, the medical director of Vinalopó Hospital, highlighted the hospital’s success in administering a higher number of vaccine doses compared to previous campaigns, positioning Vinalopó as a leader in vaccination coverage within the Valencian Community.
The hospital achieved a remarkable 68 per cent vaccination rate among individuals over 60 years old.
Councillor for Health, Inma Mora reiterated the importance of continued vaccination efforts until the end of March, the conclusion of the campaign.
Despite ongoing challenges, the hospitals remain committed to promoting vaccination as a crucial preventive measure against the flu and other respiratory illnesses.
During the ongoing campaign, Vinalopó Hospital has treated 74 flu-related hospitalisations, with only one requiring intensive care, in addition to admissions for COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.
