Hearing implant success: 420 lives ransformed in Murcia

Published: 28 Feb 2024

Image: carm.es

IN a groundbreaking achievement, 420 residents in Murcia have regained their hearing over the past 22 years, thanks to cochlear implants initiated at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. This medical facility serves as a regional reference centre for cochlear implant surgeries.

Milestone Moment: Simultaneous Cochlear Surgeries at Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital

In 2018, the region witnessed its first simultaneous implant surgeries on both ears, marking a significant milestone in auditory restoration. Estimations indicate that around 30 patients, including both adults and children, will benefit from these devices in 2024.

Celebrating Cochlear Implant Day

Celebrating Cochlear Implant Day on February 25, they celebrated the pioneering 1957 surgery by French doctors Djourno and Eyrès, laying the foundation for cochlear implant interventions.

Technological Triumph: Smaller, Smarter Cochlear Implants Revolutionize Auditory Restoration

The hospital’s use of simultaneous implants, especially in children, has been beneficial, promoting a natural and synchronised development of crucial auditory pathways for language and learning. Technological advancements have further improved implant processors, making them smaller, more functional, and technologically advanced, enhancing verbal understanding.

Early Detection, Lifelong Impact: Spain’s Cochlear Deafness Commission’s Vital Role

The Cochlear Deafness Early Detection Commission estimates that in Spain, 5 out of 1,000 newborns experience varying degrees of hearing impairment, with 1 out of 1,000 facing severe neurosensory hearing loss. The implementation of early detection programs has enabled prompt diagnosis and treatment, ensuring a positive impact on the intellectual and social development of the affected people.

