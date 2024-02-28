Hearing implant success: 420 lives ransformed in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 21:21
Image: carm.es
IN a groundbreaking achievement, 420 residents in Murcia have regained their hearing over the past 22 years, thanks to cochlear implants initiated at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. This medical facility serves as a regional reference centre for cochlear implant surgeries.
In 2018, the region witnessed its first simultaneous implant surgeries on both ears, marking a significant milestone in auditory restoration. Estimations indicate that around 30 patients, including both adults and children, will benefit from these devices in 2024.
Celebrating Cochlear Implant Day on February 25, they celebrated the pioneering 1957 surgery by French doctors Djourno and Eyrès, laying the foundation for cochlear implant interventions.
The hospital’s use of simultaneous implants, especially in children, has been beneficial, promoting a natural and synchronised development of crucial auditory pathways for language and learning. Technological advancements have further improved implant processors, making them smaller, more functional, and technologically advanced, enhancing verbal understanding.
The Cochlear Deafness Early Detection Commission estimates that in Spain, 5 out of 1,000 newborns experience varying degrees of hearing impairment, with 1 out of 1,000 facing severe neurosensory hearing loss. The implementation of early detection programs has enabled prompt diagnosis and treatment, ensuring a positive impact on the intellectual and social development of the affected people.
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.