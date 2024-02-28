By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 18:34

International Residents Day in La Nucia Credit: La Nucia Council

The VIII International Day of La Nucia will be celebrated on March 23, where 40 nations will join to learn about and celebrate each other´s culture.

Coordinated by the Department of International Residents, the event will take place in the Muixara Pavilion in La Nucia, presenting a vibrant variety of activities from 11 am until 6 pm.

Each year, the event is launched by the opening of a chosen country. In 2024, Brazil will be in charge of opening the event, followed by the spectacular Parade of Nations.

40 country representatives have confirmed to participate, including India, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Ecuador, and for the first time this year, Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago.

Spain is represented this year by Marta Ferrer and her bridesmaids with the traditional festivity Penya Els Penjats.

The attendees will share their national folklore, native cuisine, artisan crafts, and costumes, animated by live music and dance performances.

It is the integration of people from all over the world into the community of La Nucia, which the event aims to encourage, welcoming visitors of all nations and backgrounds to have a spectacular festivity.

Public admission is free of charge.