By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 18:00

Leading with compassion: Guardamar Rotary Club in community service. Image: Guardamar Rotary Club.

Francisco Jurado assumed the role of President of the Guardamar Rotary Club in July 2023, marking his second tenure in this position.

With over nine years of involvement in the Rotary Club, he’s dedicated to leading the club until June 30, overseeing various initiatives, events, and community actions.

Under his leadership, the Rotary Club successfully organised fundraising events like World Polio Day and a charity golf tournament, raising funds for important causes such as End Polio Now.

They’ve also initiated programs like mentorship, training, and work experience opportunities for students at IES Les Dunes.

Francisco emphasises the Rotary Club’s commitment to the motto “Service Above Self” and the importance of giving back to the community.

As the store director of three Specsavers Ópticas branches, he’s proud to support the Rotary Club’s activities and fundraising efforts, aligning with Specsavers’ commitment to community involvement.

The Guardamar Rotary Club actively supports local charities and initiatives, including the Red Cross, IES Les Dunes secondary school, the local food bank, and Cáritas.

They collaborate with local businesses like Specsavers Ópticas for fundraising and practical support, highlighting the importance of corporate social responsibility.

Local businesses interested in supporting these initiatives can contact the Rotary Club via email: rotaryguardamar2203@gmail.com.

Donations for the Rotary Club can also be made at Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar, Torrevieja, and La Zenia.