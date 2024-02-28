Lives of restaurant owners – La Granada

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 14:51
Gerald Akopyan at his restaurant La Granada
Credit: Gerald Akopyan
Gerald Akopyan, an Armenian expatriate, has dedicated the past 8 years of his life to developing his sea-fronted restaurant, La Granada.
Gerald moved to Spain with his wife and two daughters in 2013. Moving away from the rush of the city, he immersed himself in the Spanish lifestyle and soon knew that he would have to take on a new profession.
La Granada opened in 2016, on Calpe´s shoreline and although Gerald never regretted his decision, it was a difficult time.
“I didn´t expect so many problems – so much bureaucracy. And I didn´t speak Spanish at the time…”
But because of his love for communication, Gerald pushed through and quickly picked up the language.
“The best thing about having a restaurant is getting to know people from all over the world and seeing their gratitude for our service.”
Gerald built his menu with chefs, inspired by Mediterranean cuisine but he also wanted to introduce his clients to Armenian traditions. La Granada´s signature dish is roasted lamb, made by traditional Armenian customs.
Gerald´s advice to developing restaurants is to be willing to invest and to know what makes your service unique.
La Granada is all about quality time and atmosphere and now holds weekly live music by flamenco and jazz musicians.
With a growing clientele, Gerald is optimistic about 2024: “It is like a snowball. Every day, you meet new people. If you work hard, it builds up and that´s how you grow.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.