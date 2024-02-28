Lives of restaurant owners – La Granada

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 14:51

Gerald Akopyan at his restaurant La Granada Credit: Gerald Akopyan

Gerald Akopyan, an Armenian expatriate, has dedicated the past 8 years of his life to developing his sea-fronted restaurant, La Granada.

Gerald moved to Spain with his wife and two daughters in 2013. Moving away from the rush of the city, he immersed himself in the Spanish lifestyle and soon knew that he would have to take on a new profession.

La Granada opened in 2016, on Calpe´s shoreline and although Gerald never regretted his decision, it was a difficult time.

“I didn´t expect so many problems – so much bureaucracy. And I didn´t speak Spanish at the time…”

But because of his love for communication, Gerald pushed through and quickly picked up the language.

“The best thing about having a restaurant is getting to know people from all over the world and seeing their gratitude for our service.”

Gerald built his menu with chefs, inspired by Mediterranean cuisine but he also wanted to introduce his clients to Armenian traditions. La Granada´s signature dish is roasted lamb, made by traditional Armenian customs.

Gerald´s advice to developing restaurants is to be willing to invest and to know what makes your service unique.

La Granada is all about quality time and atmosphere and now holds weekly live music by flamenco and jazz musicians.

With a growing clientele, Gerald is optimistic about 2024: “It is like a snowball. Every day, you meet new people. If you work hard, it builds up and that´s how you grow.”