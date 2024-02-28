MABS Mazarron urgently seeks nurses and carers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 14:19

Volunteer & Donate Today Image: Shutterstock/ goodluz

MABS Mazarron, a dedicated support organisation for people facing cancer diagnoses, is reaching out to the community for assistance. Operating in the Murcia area, their teams are on a mission to enhance services for locals battling cancer. However, to achieve this goal, MABS urgently requires qualified/experienced nurses or carers to join their community caring for the terminally ill in their own homes.

Community Unity: MABS Mazarron Seeks Volunteers

The success of introducing new services hinges on the recruitment of these vital resources. MABS Mazarron is calling on the community to step up and contribute their time and skills, emphasising the collective effort needed to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by cancer. For more information contact mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org.

MABS Mazarron Charity Shop: Turning Pre-loved Items into Cancer Support

In addition to seeking volunteers, MABS is encouraging residents to support the cause by donating high-quality pre-loved items. These items will be sold in the MABS Charity Shop, with proceeds directly funding the organisation’s mission. By joining forces, the community can play a crucial role in providing practical help and support to individuals navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis. Call them on 634 313 478 to arrange collection.

