MABS Mazarron urgently seeks nurses and carers

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 14:19
Volunteer & Donate Today
Image: Shutterstock/ goodluz
MABS Mazarron, a dedicated support organisation for people facing cancer diagnoses, is reaching out to the community for assistance. Operating in the Murcia area, their teams are on a mission to enhance services for locals battling cancer. However, to achieve this goal, MABS urgently requires qualified/experienced nurses or carers to join their community caring for the terminally ill in their own homes.
The success of introducing new services hinges on the recruitment of these vital resources. MABS Mazarron is calling on the community to step up and contribute their time and skills, emphasising the collective effort needed to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by cancer. For more information contact mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org.
In addition to seeking volunteers, MABS is encouraging residents to support the cause by donating high-quality pre-loved items. These items will be sold in the MABS Charity Shop, with proceeds directly funding the organisation’s mission. By joining forces, the community can play a crucial role in providing practical help and support to individuals navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis. Call them on 634 313 478 to arrange collection.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.