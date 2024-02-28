Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 11:32

MWC in Barcelona, 2024 Credit: #MWC24, X

In February this year, the world´s largest mobile exhibition was held in Barcelona, welcoming over 100, 000 visitors to the city.

The Congress hosted over 2,000 companies, including Samsung, Nokia, Google, Apple and Microsoft, with an international attendance rate rising to 73 per cent.

“Everything is connectivity,” commented the visitors. In just four days, the attendees were able to achieve 12 months of conferences, elevating the possibilities of networking.

The exhibition had a rich presence of Chinese companies, including Lenovo, which displayed a brand-new prototype laptop with a transparent display.

The multinational company, Huawei, announced their achievements and plans to open a sector in France next year.

An AI dog was petted by visitors, and even King Felipe VI of Spain toured the exhibition stands.

“We are growing in a modern world where culture merges,” said Derrick Ashong, the CEO of TBTM (Take Back the Media).

The exhibition centred on connectivity and a globalized future.

GSMA Intelligence revealed that by 2030, 6.3 billion subscribers with have access to global 5G connections.

The event also highlighted the possibility of balance between nature and technology, having followed newly developed sustainable policies. With an innovative use of recyclable plastic through 3D printing robots, the MWC has connected with attendees online, expanding the audience.

Conferences were held on the use of technology for cardiovascular medicine, as the Spanish company Spika Tech, demonstrated their VR-CARDIO technology, allowing a non-invasive observation of the heart´s electrical signals.