Mojacar promoted in Denmark

Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 11:16
The two councillors at the Danish Fair
Credit: Mojacar Council
Always looking to promote Mojacar Tourism around Europe, a delegation from the council spent some time at the Danish Golf Show Fair from February 23 to 25.
This was part of the most important Nordic tourism fairs, Ferie For Alle 2024 and Tourism Councillor María Gracia Alarcón and Sports Councillor Jesús Montoya Gredilla travelled to the Danish town of Herning to be seen at the RSB Golf stand.
In conjunction with RSB Golf a Danish company with more than 10 years’ experience in the organisation of golf trips and members of Marina de la Torre Golf their time was well spent promoting Mojacar as an ideal destination.
During their stay at the Danish Golf Show, both councillors held fruitful meetings with leading operators in the world of golf, as a result of which agreements and contracts have already been established that are going to mark, thanks to this fair, the arrival of the first tourists to Mojacar throughout the autumn of this year and the spring of 2025.
More than 40,000 people attended the Ferie For Alle 2024 Fair which also saw the presence of major Danish and Scandinavian golf agencies so that this first venture by the Mojacar Council will encourage out of season sporting visits which in turn will see shops, hotels and restaurants benefit from this new and additional business.
