Murcia’s furniture exports skyrocket

Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 19:35
IN 2023, the Region of Murcia emerged as the third autonomous community with the highest growth in furniture exports, marking a substantial 10.4 per cent increase from the previous year, totalling €141.8 million, according to recent data from ICEX Spain Export and Investments.
Economy, Finance, and Business Counsellor, Luis Alberto Marín, highlighted the resilience of the sector, emphasising its success in tapping into the Contract channel. He stated, ‘The regional government has been working for years to connect regional companies with prominent architects, decorators, and contractors handling significant projects worldwide.’
Next year, the Economic Department aims to boost its international presence through five actions in the External Promotion Plan. This involves joining events such as the Hix fair in London and the Contract EAU and Qatar commercial mission, focusing on the European and Asian markets.
Marín praised the furniture and wood sector’s strength, pointing out the industry’s successful reinvention. He highlighted the importance of planned events, providing companies with a platform to showcase their quality and demonstrate their ability to meet diverse project needs, such as hotels, offices, hospitals, resorts, schools, and shopping centres. Regional furniture and wood industry revenue for 2022 stood at €943 million, with an estimated 16 per cent growth. Currently, the sector supports over 7,700 direct jobs in the Region.
