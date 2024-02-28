News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 16:00
Image: Shutterstock/BigDane
Early Detection
THE mobile unit for early breast cancer detection is stationed in Rincón de la Victoria until June 19 at la plaza de la Constitución. The campaign by Andalucia’s Health and Consumer Affairs Department will invite women aged 50-71. For details, contact 677007017 or info@cribadoenandalucia.es.
DONATE blood and save a life on Friday, March 1 from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Consultorio Medico in Competa. Don’t forget to bring your identification.
RINCON de la Victoria hosts the XIV National Yawara-Jitsu Championship on March 16. Teams from Madrid, Murcia, Málaga, and Sevilla, with 80+ competitors, compete in Kata, Self-Defence, and Combat at Torre de Benagalbón’s Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion. Free entry starts at 10:00 am.
VELEZ-Málaga’s Vital&Clinic supports World Childhood Cancer Day with ‘Peluches para la Valentía,’ (Teddy bears for the brave )offering ‘Timoteo’ plushies for sale. The initiative backs the Olivares Foundation, providing cuddly companions to inspire hope and courage in children facing cancer.
THE Teatro Villa de Torrox introduces the spectacle A Toda Cultura’s ‘La Rosa Mutabile’ (The ever-changing rose) in Torrox’s historic district on March 9 at 6 pm and 9 pm. The streets will be transformed into a cozy stage for the show.
EL Aguacate Model Airshow 2024 will take place at the Instalaciones del Real Aeroclub de Malaga from April 26 to April 28. It will showcase more than 150 model airplanes including national and world champions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.