News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 16:00

Image: Shutterstock/BigDane

Early Detection

THE mobile unit for early breast cancer detection is stationed in Rincón de la Victoria until June 19 at la plaza de la Constitución. The campaign by Andalucia’s Health and Consumer Affairs Department will invite women aged 50-71. For details, contact 677007017 or info@cribadoenandalucia.es.

Donate Blood

DONATE blood and save a life on Friday, March 1 from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Consultorio Medico in Competa. Don’t forget to bring your identification.

Martial Arts

RINCON de la Victoria hosts the XIV National Yawara-Jitsu Championship on March 16. Teams from Madrid, Murcia, Málaga, and Sevilla, with 80+ competitors, compete in Kata, Self-Defence, and Combat at Torre de Benagalbón’s Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion. Free entry starts at 10:00 am.

Brave Teddies

VELEZ-Málaga’s Vital&Clinic supports World Childhood Cancer Day with ‘Peluches para la Valentía,’ (Teddy bears for the brave )offering ‘Timoteo’ plushies for sale. The initiative backs the Olivares Foundation, providing cuddly companions to inspire hope and courage in children facing cancer.

Torrox Theatre

THE Teatro Villa de Torrox introduces the spectacle A Toda Cultura’s ‘La Rosa Mutabile’ (The ever-changing rose) in Torrox’s historic district on March 9 at 6 pm and 9 pm. The streets will be transformed into a cozy stage for the show.

Model Airshow

EL Aguacate Model Airshow 2024 will take place at the Instalaciones del Real Aeroclub de Malaga from April 26 to April 28. It will showcase more than 150 model airplanes including national and world champions.

