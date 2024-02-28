Rincon de la Victoria unveils €1.4 Million Baluma Park

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 20:15

Discover the magic of Baluma Park Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

RINCON de la Victoria‘s Town Council opened Baluma Park to the public on February 23, just in time for the upcoming school break known as ‘Semana Blanca.’ Mayor Francisco Salado expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ‘There’s nothing like it in the entire province. It’s the transformation this space needed—a place for families to enjoy children’s recreation, a healthy lifestyle, sports, or simply relaxation in a privileged area.’

Innovative Design and Features

With a total investment of €1.4 million, the park covers 2,267 square metres and includes a unique blend of amenities. Baluma Park features three distinct zones: a children’s play area, a sports zone, and a kiosk. The children’s area spans 450 square metres and boasts eight elements, including an exclusive tower design. The sports area has zones for stretching, muscle training, functional fitness, and cardio.

Tech-Enabled Cardio Experience

Remarkably, the park is GPS enabled, allowing users to access training programs via an app in eight languages. The cardio machines, including bikes and ellipticals, feature touchscreens for adjustments and display workout metrics. Hand bikes, suitable for wheelchair users, can connect to smartphones via Bluetooth.

Preserving History: Baluma’s Iconic Arch

The park has 450 square metres of shaded areas, drinking fountains, an ornamental fountain, and plenty of benches. In a nod to its history, the entrance arch of the former Baluma discotheque has been preserved.

