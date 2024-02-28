Rincon de la Victoria unveils €1.4 Million Baluma Park

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 20:15
Discover the magic of Baluma Park
Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
RINCON de la Victoria‘s Town Council opened Baluma Park to the public on February 23, just in time for the upcoming school break known as ‘Semana Blanca.’ Mayor Francisco Salado expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ‘There’s nothing like it in the entire province. It’s the transformation this space needed—a place for families to enjoy children’s recreation, a healthy lifestyle, sports, or simply relaxation in a privileged area.’
With a total investment of €1.4 million, the park covers 2,267 square metres and includes a unique blend of amenities. Baluma Park features three distinct zones: a children’s play area, a sports zone, and a kiosk. The children’s area spans 450 square metres and boasts eight elements, including an exclusive tower design. The sports area has zones for stretching, muscle training, functional fitness, and cardio.
Remarkably, the park is GPS enabled, allowing users to access training programs via an app in eight languages. The cardio machines, including bikes and ellipticals, feature touchscreens for adjustments and display workout metrics. Hand bikes, suitable for wheelchair users, can connect to smartphones via Bluetooth.
The park has 450 square metres of shaded areas, drinking fountains, an ornamental fountain, and plenty of benches. In a nod to its history, the entrance arch of the former Baluma discotheque has been preserved.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.