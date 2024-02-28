The new battle of Trafalgar

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 14:52

The lighthouse of Trafalgar Photo: Wikimedia CC / Ein Dahmer

Opponents have collected nearly 10,000 signatures protesting against a restaurant development project approved by the Port Authority of the Bay of Cadiz which, protestors say, violates a unique landscape environment.

Trafalgar was the scene of one of the most important naval battles in history, so much so that it gave its name to one of the most emblematic squares in London. Now, the battle is being fought by environmental groups and residents of the area who oppose the opening of a restaurant in the lighthouse.

Those opposed to the private exploitation of such an iconic building have created a platform called ‘El faro no se vende’ (The lighthouse is not for sale). The lighthouse where the restaurant will be opened, along with an interpretation centre of the historic naval battle, is located at Cape Trafalgar, at the end of a stretch of sand that can only be reached on foot between dunes and divides two large beaches.

It was one of eight areas declared a Natural Monument of Andalucia in 2001 by the Junta de Andalucía and is also classified as a Special Area of Conservation in the Barbate Natural Park. Many people go to this idyllic place to enjoy the views and sunsets, walking through the dunes, mainly because car access is prohibited.

Not everything should be used for commercial purposes

Environmental and neighbourhood groups are opposed to the private exploitation of the lighthouse located in such an emblematic natural site. The platform ‘El faro no se vende’ and the association Enebro Ecologistas are already preparing objections to the project, which they consider totally inappropriate for the area.

“We don’t understand why a public asset has to be exploited to make money, when there are also environmental costs. It seems to us absolutely unnecessary”, spokeswoman for the association Enebro Ecologistas en Acción, Lola Yllescas told Publico. “It is a place to walk, to enjoy the views. Not everything should be used for commercial purposes”.