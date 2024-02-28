By Anna Ellis •
The Valencian Community is actively seeking to attract tourists from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Nuria Montes, the Councillor for Tourism, recently led a trade mission to Dubai during the Gulfood 2024 fair.
She held meetings with Emirates Airlines, one of the world’s leading airlines, and Emirates Holidays, a prominent tour operator.
During discussions with Emirates Airlines, Montes expressed the Valencian Community’s interest in establishing a direct flight link with Dubai Airport, the world’s busiest international airport, in the medium to long term.
Both parties have shown considerable interest in this prospect, particularly as it would serve as a gateway to Asia and Australia.
Emirates Airlines currently operates daily flights to Barcelona and Madrid airports, with plans to increase the frequency to two daily flights.
However, they are particularly interested in the Madrid route due to its connection with the AVE high-speed train to Valencia.
Dubai International Airport served 87 million passengers in 2023 and boasts connections to 262 destinations in 104 countries through 102 international airlines.
The aim is to position the Valencian Community as a premier destination within the travel portfolios of these countries within the next 4 to 5 years.
