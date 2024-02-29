Axarquia shines at Navartur

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 16:16
Highlighting Axarquia at Navartur Fair
Image: Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol Axarquia
AXARQUIA is showcasing its combined offering of sun, beach, and mountains at the Navartur Tourism Fair in Navarra, targeting visitors from northern Spain. The Mediterranean towns aim to attract tourists by highlighting their natural and agrotourism attractions in the dedicated space at the fair.
The Navarra International Tourism Fair (Navartur) specialises in rural and gastronomic tourism and takes place at the Baluarte Congress Palace in Pamplona. Axarquia aims to capture the interest of visitors from regions like the Basque Country and Navarra, who seek the Mediterranean sun and beaches but also appreciate the mountainous terrain.
This fair offers the potential to engage with a high-income market while highlighting Axarquia’s diverse offerings, from sun and beaches to nature and gastronomy. The new tourism app, and route certification with the Q for Quality, among other qualities will be showcased at Navartur, reinforcing the region’s national and international projection. The participation in Navartur aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Axarquía region to attract and retain the national market as well as international tourists.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.