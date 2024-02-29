Axarquia shines at Navartur

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 16:16

Highlighting Axarquia at Navartur Fair Image: Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol Axarquia

AXARQUIA is showcasing its combined offering of sun, beach, and mountains at the Navartur Tourism Fair in Navarra, targeting visitors from northern Spain. The Mediterranean towns aim to attract tourists by highlighting their natural and agrotourism attractions in the dedicated space at the fair.

Axarquia’s Showcase: Sun-Kissed Beaches, Majestic Mountains at Navarra’s Tourism Fair

The Navarra International Tourism Fair (Navartur) specialises in rural and gastronomic tourism and takes place at the Baluarte Congress Palace in Pamplona. Axarquia aims to capture the interest of visitors from regions like the Basque Country and Navarra, who seek the Mediterranean sun and beaches but also appreciate the mountainous terrain.

Axarquia’s Presence Soars at Navartur

This fair offers the potential to engage with a high-income market while highlighting Axarquia’s diverse offerings, from sun and beaches to nature and gastronomy. The new tourism app, and route certification with the Q for Quality, among other qualities will be showcased at Navartur, reinforcing the region’s national and international projection. The participation in Navartur aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Axarquía region to attract and retain the national market as well as international tourists.

